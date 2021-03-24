TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Texas man faces multiple charges after police say he harassed and made threats to kill an Arizona State University employee he met on a social media dating app.
Court documents say the victim told investigators that she met 58-year-old Roderick Schmidt on a Facebook dating app on Friday, but had never met him in person.
She told investigators that they had been talking for about three days when she told him to stop contacting her because “she did not feel comfortable talking to him,” court documents say. Soon after she made this request, court documents indicate that she began to get threats from Schmidt, saying he “wanted to sexually assault her and how she would meet a man who would kill her.” She was able to provide detectives screenshots from her phone of the threatening remarks. She also gave ASU police audio of Schmidt reportedly making threats.
In one remark detailed in courtroom documents, the victim told police Schmidt told that “she should end up like his mother when his father shot her six times.” She told detectives she still fears for her life from Schmidt.
ASUPD was able to locate Schmidt Tuesday afternoon in Scottsdale. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail. Schmidt is charged with stalking, unlawful intent and distribution of electronic communications, and threating and intimidation.