PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is accused of abusing and threatening to kill a wheelchair-bound man in Phoenix.
According to court documents, 49-year-old Earl Wintersmith held the victim down on his bed and bit him on his right arm. He then pushed the victim outside onto the front porch, while it was 105 degrees outside.
Police believe the victim sat in sunlight, in a thick bathrobe for 2 hours and 30 minutes outside the house, near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
When officers arrived they saw the victim profoundly sweating and did not have any water with him. The front door was locked and there were no other ways for him to enter the house.
Police officers were able to get the victim inside and gave him water to cool down.
Wintersmith admitted to being the full-time care taker for the victim. He was booked into jail for vulnerable adult abuse.
Court paperwork indicates this is not the first time a situation like this has happened between them. There have been three incidents in the past two months.
Time for you Mr. Winterizing to look for another job....preferably in a town called Hellsville!
I'm a little confused. Was the victim sitting in his wheelchair OUTSIDE the house, the whole time? If so, why didn't he just rolled himself outta there!? 19th Ave n Van Buren? There's a Jack in the Box right there @ corner! (UNLESS of course the victim is TOTALLY incapacitated) [unsure]
I have a mother-in-law he can look after.....
Why does it not surprise me that you would make a comment like that!
Found your mother-in-law.
White baldy trash . The world has and will always have them . Unlike the negro , mexican or other races which can be a very tricky creature . [censored]
I understand. No wait, I don’t understand at all.
Hey, Ron Jeremy, is this what your career has come too? Making comments on social media?
"Not the first time"? Then why was he still there in the first place??
Probably “same love” couple.
Why does the White Menace overwhelmingly carry this character trait of not caring for their fellow man? Wanting only what is best for itself and the he// with everyone else! I have been invited and attended many Hispanic gatherings, including some different minority gatherings, and the love, compassion, respect and caring they show for each other is something everyone should experience. Not to say that minorities don't have their issues but it seems like it's mostly petty crime. The White Menace seems to concentrate on physical, sexual and mental abuse of others! Why?
Sounds like you have a myopic worldview. Love and kindness within the community does not rule the day in Nicaragua, El Salvadore, Honduras, Mexico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic.
Sort of like hanging rival drug gangs from a bridge a bit to the south?
White race? How about all the black on black murders around the country, especially in Chicago and Washington DC. Of course then there are all the murdering drug lords from south of the border murdering their fellow brown people.
What’s this ‘we’ about, Cletus? You are far from perfect except a ‘perfect’ example of a mental midget.
caregiver? i think not.
