PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is accused of abusing and threatening to kill a wheelchair-bound man in Phoenix.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Earl Wintersmith held the victim down on his bed and bit him on his right arm. He then pushed the victim outside onto the front porch, while it was 105 degrees outside.

Police believe the victim sat in sunlight, in a thick bathrobe for 2 hours and 30 minutes outside the house, near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street

When officers arrived they saw the victim profoundly sweating and did not have any water with him. The front door was locked and there were no other ways for him to enter the house.

Police officers were able to get the victim inside and gave him water to cool down.

Wintersmith admitted to being the full-time care taker for the victim. He was booked into jail for vulnerable adult abuse.

Court paperwork indicates this is not the first time a situation like this has happened between them. There have been three incidents in the past two months.

 

