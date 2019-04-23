PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in a road rage shooting earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.
Joshua Gonzalez entered the plea in court Tuesday.
Gonzales, 20, was arrested following the Phoenix shooting that left 10-year-old Summer Brown dead.
Summer was gunned down in front of her own home after a driver followed her family's car to their house and opened fire on them in a fit of road rage.
Phoenix police say Gonzalez began following the family after he was cut off by the victim's vehicle.
Summer's father was also shot but his injuries were not life-threatening. Her 12-year-old sister and her mother were also in the car, but they were not physically hurt.
"Now, our 10-year-old daughter will never see the light of day again," said Summer's father Dharquintium Brown.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect truck following the family's car as well as a composite sketch.
The sketch and the video brought in a community tip that led police to locate the truck, which matched the suspect vehicle's description at a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, about 5 miles from the scene of the shooting.
Lewis said officers were able to confirm that the truck was the suspect's vehicle even after changes had been made to the truck's appearance and tires.
Officers searched the home where the truck was located and found a gun that was linked to Gonzalez and the shooting scene.
Gonzalez was booked on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
His next court date has been set for June 6.
Meantime, a Go Fund Me account has been set up for the victim's family.
