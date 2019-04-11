PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two crime scenes that left six people shot, including four people dead in west Phoenix Thursday night.
One of the scenes was a shooting that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police officers were in the area when they heard the shots fired.
Phoenix police said when officers searched the home they found three victims. A 46-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, a 47-year-old woman, who was in critical condition and another man was also suffering from a gunshot injury. Police added the third victim only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the man killed was involved in a relationship with the suspect's wife.
Police said the suspect was arrested shortly after during a traffic stop without incident.
Throughout the investigation, police learned there was a second scene at the suspect's home near 71st Avenue and Camelback Road.
That is where Phoenix police responded to perform a welfare check. Officers found three people dead inside the home. The victims include the suspect's 29-year-old wife and his two daughters, ages 5 and 7. Police then found the suspect's 3-year-old daughter hiding under the bed. She was not harmed.
After police took the suspect into custody, he admitted to shooting the six people.
According to police, the suspect said the reason he shot six people because under his religious beliefs "It was alright to deal with someone in this matter."
The suspect and victims' identities have not been released at this time.
The suspect is currently in the process of being booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.
