SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 46-year-old man has been arrested after three people were killed in a crash near Scottsdale.
The crash occurred in the area of Dobson and Chaparral roads around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Court documents from Salt River police indicate John McDonagh was behind the wheel and officers could smell a strong odor of liquor coming from his body.
A man, a woman and a 6-year-old were inside the other vehicle and died from their injuries. The woman and 6-year-old are members of the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community. The man killed in the crash is member of a Federally recognized tribe.
McDonagh was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI and manslaughter. He is being held on $250,000 bond due to multiple prior DUI’s and a prior aggravated DUI.