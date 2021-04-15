SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing his mother in San Tan Valley on Wednesday morning.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of San Tan Heights Boulevard and Gary Road around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after a woman was found dead inside her home. She was later identified as 56-year-old Gladis Mophecha.
PCSO said Mophecha’s adult son, 29-year-old Taboh Mophecha was in the home at the time of the incident and was arrested for first-degree murder and outstanding warrants.
No other information is known at this time. A mug shot of the suspect was not provided by PCSO.