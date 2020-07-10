PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another person is in serious condition after a shooting Thursday in Phoenix.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex at 16th Street and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix police, the incident started when a 21-year-old man parked his car outside of his apartment and ran inside for a moment. While he was walking back to his vehicle, the suspect, 38-year-old Michael Bryant shot him.
The victim was able to run away from the area and call 911. When officers responded to the scene they found Bryant had a gun, which was later found to have been stolen from the victim's vehicle.
While still on the scene, witnesses pointed out to police where Bryant lived. While inside the apartment, the suspect's girlfriend, 37-year-old Jacqueline Gooden was found dead.
Bryant admitted to killing his girlfriend and stealing the gun. He was booked into 4th Avenue Jail on 1st degree murder charges.
The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.