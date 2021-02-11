GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of shooting and killing three people at a Globe bar in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. During his sentencing, a judge told Sterling Hunt that he would never be released from prison.

The shooting happened Nov. 11, 2018, at Jammerz bar in Globe, Arizona. Police said the victims had gone outside to smoke cigarettes when the suspect, Sterling Hunt, who was 22 at the time, went out of the bar and opened fire. All of them had been playing pool before the shooting occurred.

Cristi Licano and Daniel Albo died at the scene. Ashley Sanchez died several days later at the hospital. Another shooting victim, Charley Peak, was shot in the leg and now has permanent damage.

Not long after the shooting, officers located Hunt on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation. Hunt, who reached a plea agreement in the case, was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 11, in Superior Court of Gila County.

Hunt received three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of release for the deaths of the three victims. He was also sentenced to dozens of more years behind bars on other counts, as well as community supervision and fines.

During the sentencing, the judge told Hunt: "Under the terms of this plea agreement, you will never be released." The judge continued to talk about the factors she considered in the sentencing, including "the extraordinary loss" to the victims' families " and the fact that Hunt "ambushed" the victims.

"Your discharge from prison is not possible," the judge said.

The Globe community continues to mourn the death of the victims. A year after the shooting, the City of Globe dedicated a bench to the three victims, and hundreds attended a candlelight vigil to remember those who died in the shooting. "Today marks the one-year anniversary of the horrific mass shooting that took place at Jammerz Bar," Globe Police Chief Dale Walters told the crowd at the time. "As in every great tragedy, there is light. There is that moment that inspires, that reminds us that we will, we will move forward, we will get stronger, we will. We will be Globe-Miami strong."

Jammerz Bar reopened after the shooting, but later closed permanently.