PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grand jury has indicted the man accused of hitting and killing a Salt River police officer in January 2019.

The grand jurors of Maricopa County accuse 42-year-old Jerry Sanstead Jr. of one count of manslaughter in the death of Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend. The charge is a class 2 felony. The indictment was handed down on Nov. 17, but the media was notified of the decision on Thursday.

Sanstead has been given a summons to appear in court on Dec. 17. The presumptive sentence for a class 2 felony is five years in prison for first-time offenders. The maximum time is 10 years in prison. If aggravated factors are found, that jumps to 12.5 years.

Townsend was conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 8, 2019, on Loop 101 near McDowell Road when another car hit him and the vehicle he had pulled over. Townsend was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead nine minutes after his arrival due to head trauma.

Sanstead was arrested shortly after the collision and was facing charges of aggravated assault, manslaughter, and endangerment in 2019. Sanstead admitted to detectives that he was texting his wife about evening plans right before the crash.

According to documents released during the investigation, Sanstead had his cruise control set at 65 mph, and witnesses saw him drive by them with his convertible top down just seconds before the crash. Witnesses said they could see the blue and red lights on the shoulder of the highway from far away, but Sanstead said he never saw them.

The witnesses also said they saw Sanstead's left hand on the steering wheel and his right hand down by the center console where his phone was, according to the report. Sanstead told officers that he was using talk-to-text to write messages to his wife, but had to look at his phone to read her responses.

According to the report, Sanstead told investigators that he was in the middle of a cleanse but felt well enough to work although his stomach was hurting in the morning. He said he wasn't sure if he passed out because he couldn't remember the collision. Sanstead told a detective that he was "kind of on autopilot." He also said, "I rear-ended somebody; I don't even know who I rear-ended," according to the report.

Sanstead was interviewed by an officer on the scene of the crash. The officer noted that Sanstead did not appear to be intoxicated. Sanstead told the officer his chest and tongue hurt from the crash.

Sanstead was taken to the hospital for treatment and then was taken to the Fourth Avenue Jail in downtown Phoenix. According to the report, Sanstead had a seizure while being booked into the jail and was transported back to a hospital. The nurse told the officer who was watching Sanstead that the injury on his tongue was consistent with having a seizure, the report said.