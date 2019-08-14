(MESA, AZ) -- Police have arrested a Mesa man for allegedly groping a female customer at a McDonald's restaurant.
Calvin Armour, 62, faces two felony counts of sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of public sexual indecency.
Police say Armour approached the victim at the McDonald's at the corner o Val Vista and University drives.
Armour told the woman that "she was very beautiful," asked for her phone number and then sat down at her table, according to police.
He then reportedly went to get her a refill of soda.
When Armour returned to the table where the woman was sitting, he stood behind her and "began to massage the victim's shoulders," according to the police report.
The report continues, "The defendant then reached his right hand down the victim's shirt and groped the top of her bare breast."
Police say Armour then sat down, blocking the woman into the booth.
The police report states that Armour put his hand on the woman's leg, then groped her private parts over her pants.
Police say there were children in the play area and customers walking around the restaurant when this happened.
The victim also told police that Armour "took several photos of her with his phone." Police later found those photos of the woman in Armour's phone.
In a later police interview, Armour "admitted he knew the act was inappropriate to do in a McDonald's and also knew it was illegal."
Armour's bail was set at $7,500. He is due to appear in court on Aug. 21.
