LOS ALTOS, CA (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- A transient man accused of tampering with food at several Phoenix-area stores last October was arrested again in California for the same thing.
Authorities announced last week's arrest of David Lohr, Jr. at a Los Altos, California bus stop after he allegedly poured hydrogen peroxide in a bus.
Lohr was wanted for allegedly pouring hydrogen peroxide and bleach near rotisserie chicken and on packages of ice, shrimp, beer and eggs at stores in Sunnyvale, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach in December and January.
No injuries were reported.
Lohr is facing similar charges in Phoenix.
Phoenix police say Lohr was spotted several times tampering with food at six Target stores in Phoenix, Ahwatukee, Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler.
He was arrested last October after pouring a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and vinegar at the Ahwatukee location near Ray Road and 48th Street. The store was evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured.
Target released a statement following the incident saying Lohr potentially tampered with frozen pizzas, ice cream and fresh beef, pork and chicken products.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Good grief. Just execute this disgusting pig and be done with it.
"No bail" should be the rule in cases like that. Minimum 20 years in prison for that guy.
"Lohr was spotted several times tampering with food " Why was he not arrested the first time? Why did he get out of jail in AZ? He could murder someone doing this.
Gosh. I don't know. Maybe because this is the USA and everyone has a right to bail. Don't like it, move to Iran and I bet you'll appreciate a Constitutional Republic.
When people like this get out, while pot smokers are jailed for decades. Because the system is corrupt.
