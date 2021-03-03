YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Skull Valley man was arrested after he reportedly shot through the windshield of the car he in which he was a passenger.
Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Zane Winther was traveling along State Route 89 in Yarnell Monday in a car his mother was driving.
She called 911 telling the dispatcher that her son was intoxicated and waving a handgun. She then told the dispatcher he had just shot a bullet through the windshield of her moving car. She claimed that he had been threatening to shoot someone.
Winther left his mom’s car after the shooting.
Deputies began a search of the area and learned Winther was now in a black SUV. Deputies located the vehicle at Foothill Road and Mountainaire Drive in Yarnell. During Winther’s arrest, he remained disorderly and made threats towards the deputies on scene, officials say. The gun was not located at the time.
Deputies continued to search the area for Winther’s weapon. The following day, a neighbor turned it into authorities after finding the handgun in a nearby field officials say.
“Winther’s actions could have seriously injured or killed an innocent person and we are grateful that no one was hurt,” said Sheriff David Rhodes. “I want to thank our deputies for quickly getting into the area and arresting Winther.”
Winther is charged with endangerment, a weapons offense, assault and threatening. He remains in custody and is being held without bond.