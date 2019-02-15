GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- Glendale police say a man has been arrested after he was caught allegedly filming people under the bathroom stalls at a west Valley mall.
Rolf Meier is now in custody.
On Feb. 10, Glendale police were called to the food court restrooms at Arrowhead Towne Center near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.
An off-duty Phoenix officer had reportedly witnessed Meier filming under the stall in the bathroom
That officer helped mall security staff detain Meier until Glendale police officers arrived.
Meier was taken into custody without further incident.
