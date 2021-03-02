Shawn Springs
(Source: Tempe Police/Twitter)

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested after two women and a girl witnessed him urinating in public and exposing himself in Tempe. 

According to Tempe police the incident happened on Monday at a Bosa Donuts near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue. The man was identified by police as Shawn Springs.

Springs was taken into custody. He has been charged with urinating in public and indecent exposure. 

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you