TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested after two women and a girl witnessed him urinating in public and exposing himself in Tempe.
According to Tempe police the incident happened on Monday at a Bosa Donuts near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue. The man was identified by police as Shawn Springs.
Springs was taken into custody. He has been charged with urinating in public and indecent exposure.
On 03-01-2021 Shawn Springs, was arrested for Indecent Exposure and Urinating in Public at 37 W. Baseline Rd. Springs exposed himself to two adult females and a juvenile female. Springs was positively identified by the victims and taken into custody. Great work by officers! pic.twitter.com/mcKJaZw3u1— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 2, 2021