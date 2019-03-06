PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to moms and their children at a Phoenix park.
Nathan Hardy, a 39-year-old transient, has been charged with public sexual indecency.
On Feb. 27, police said they were called to Margaret T. Hance Park near Central Avenue and McDowell Road for an indecent exposure call.
A mom at the park told the officers that she had seen Hardy exposing himself and inappropriately touching himself. The mom's 8-year-old son was with her, and she said she had to tell him to look away.
Police said Hardy was accused of exposing and touching himself in front of "numerous families at the park." There were at least five to six children present at the time of the incident, and Hardy was standing only about 50 feet away from them.
Hardy reportedly told police that he was "watching the moms there and was turned on."
Hardy has served prison time for robbery, trespassing and drugs. And his police report states he has had "countless" prior arrests since 1997.
