PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to children in a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to court paperwork, the suspect, 56-year-old Douglas Hood, saw young children playing in the front yard of a home. Their mother, Veronica (last name withheld) says she saw Hood sitting on the porch of her neighbor's home, so she told him to leave.
“He started getting his private stuff, then came to my gate and showed my kids his private things," she said.
Instead of leaving, he walked up to Veronica's gate and tried to open it, all while exposing himself and making obscene threats to the children using vulgar language. For Veronica, that was the last straw.
“I just grabbed my kids, put them inside, got the broom – the stick from the broom – and I started chasing him like, ‘You have to go from here!’”
That was enough to scare him off. Court records say Hood then left and walked into the alley behind the houses and "continued to expose his penis to any and all individuals" before officers arrested him in the alley behind Veronica's home.
“I was just really, really mad at what he was doing. I just want to protect my kids," Veronica said.
Veronica says her kids are okay physically, but she’s already spoken with her son’s doctor to arrange therapy for him after what he saw. She gives a lot of credit to her kids for paying attention when she taught them stranger danger.
"I keep talking to my kid, if something happened like that don’t go near to the person. And they know that," she said.
While other neighbors didn’t know such a disturbing thing had happened, one woman showed Arizona's Family the notifications she regularly gets from the city that a registered sex offender has moved in nearby.
"Now it’s probably one to two of these a week that we get them,” Jo said.
Hood is facing one count of indecent exposure.