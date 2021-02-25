PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to children in a Phoenix neighborhood yesterday afternoon.
According to court paperwork, the suspect, 56-year-old Douglas Hood, saw young children between the ages of 1 and 10 playing in the front yard of a home. Documents state that Hood walked into the yard and then exposed himself to the children and made sexual statements to them.
An adult saw Hood and was able to get all the children inside. Court records say that another adult came outside and approached Hood with a broomstick. Hood then left and walked into the alley behind the houses and "continued to expose his penis to any and all individuals," court records state.
Hood was taken into custody and booked on one count of indecent exposure.