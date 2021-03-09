PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly exposing and touching himself on a Phoenix city bus, as well as assaulting an officer who was trying to handcuff him.
Joseph Robinson, 37, was arrested Monday evening near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.
Robinson had been riding the city bus when the driver told police that she noticed his "head jerking." He then walked to the front seat of the bus with his pants unzipped, exposing himself and began touching himself, according to the police report. There were at least six other adult passengers on the bus at the time.
The driver told police Robinson then got on and off the bus multiple times before finally leaving the bus.
Police found Robinson sitting on a bench at a bus stop in central Phoenix. When officers approached Robinson, they say he was again touching himself, but then stood up and became "aggressive." He said to an officer, "Don't touch me again, [expletive]. Don't touch me again," according to the police report.
Robinson continued to ignore commands to sit back down, and when officers tried to put handcuffs on him, he pushed an officer, grabbed him by the vest, and continued to make profane and aggressive statements, states the police report.
Police say he then ran back onto the bus. Additional officers showed up at the scene and were finally able to take him into custody.
Police say Robinson had previously been accused of threatening to kill a light rail employee. That incident happened on Dec. 8.
Both the December and March incidents were caught on surveillance video, police say.
Robinson faces charges of aggravated assault of an officer, resisting arrest, threatening/intimidating and public sexual indecency.