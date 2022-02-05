FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Flagstaff Police Department says a woman from Phoenix was killed in a crash in Flagstaff late Friday night. Officers were called to Butler Avenue near Fourth Street around 10 p.m.
Investigators believe 37-year-old Joshua Ferrante crossed the center line and crashed into the second vehicle. A woman in the passenger seat of the second vehicle died from her injuries. She has been identified as 25-year-old Monica Heckel of Phoenix. Three other passengers in that car were also hurt and listed in stable condition.
Police said Saturday morning that Ferrante was arrested in connection to the crash. However, authorities haven't said what charges he faces, but they suspect Ferrante was under the influence at the time. The investigation is ongoing.