YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wanted out of South Dakota for allegedly sexually assaulting children was arrested in Yuma on Thursday.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Daniel Lehmann was captured at a business in Yuma near 18th Street and Arizona Avenue after an extensive investigation.
Multiple agencies assisted the Marshals Service, including the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, a Yuma police K-9 unit, and the Arizona State Gang Task Force.
Marshals say it is alleged that for five years, from 2009 and continuing through 2014, that Lehmann sexually assaulted a 9-year-old family member in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lehmann is also accused of sexually assaulting another 14-year-old victim in 2014 after moving in with a family in Sioux Falls.
The state of South Dakota indicted Lehmann on sexual assault charges, and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest, but Marshals say Lehmann fled the state. After it was discovered that Lehmann was hiding in Yuma, the U.S. Marshals Services began coordinating efforts to locate and make an arrest.
The task force arrested Lehmann in Yuma without incident, but deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun with multiple loaded magazines while searching his car.
Lehmann faces charges for sexual contact with a minor, aggravated incest, and sexual contact without consent. Lehmann was booked into the Yuma County Jail and is waiting for extradition to South Dakota.