TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- Police have made an arrest after someone smashed stained-glass windows more than a century old at a Tucson cathedral.
Tucson police arrested 57-year-old Steven Henry Trejo on Monday, April 20 in connection to the window vandalism at St. Augustine Cathedral. Trejo is also suspected of vandalizing a nearby apartment complex and some vehicles parked in the area.
The suspect used rocks to break the 123-year-old stained-glass windows Monday evening, according to a press release from the Diocese of Tucson. “Diocesan officials still are trying to get damage repair estimates,” said John Shaheen, director of Property and Insurance for the Diocese of Tucson.
The windows affected were on both the north and south sides of Cathedral. Although protected on the exterior by plexiglass, the thrown rocks still were able to smash holes into the historic windows, ranging about 8 to 12 inches in circumference, along with smaller holes. Nearly all of the windows in St. Augustine Cathedral were made in 1897, the same year the Cathedral was built. Shaheen said that parts of the large windows are finely detailed and include a uniquely patterned glass that will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace.