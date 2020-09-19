VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested at a hotel near Sedona for allegedly beating and stabbing a woman inside a room, while her baby was nearby.
Early Saturday morning, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies received a report that a man had been hitting a woman inside a room at the Bell Rock Inn and Resort, located in Oak Creek Village, about seven miles south of Sedona. Witnesses said they heard a woman yelling that her baby was not safe.
When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim on the ground outside the hotel and Andre Scroggins on top of her. Both were "covered with blood," according to the responding deputies. Authorities quickly took Scroggins into custody.
Sheriff's officials say Scroggins had beaten and stabbed the woman throughout the fight. The victim had a badly swollen face along with many other injuries, including multiple cuts and stab wounds on her head, left shoulder, and chest.
In addition, the woman told deputies that as she was being attacked inside the hotel room on the bed, her infant was close to the attack and was in danger. The deputies found the child inside the room, crying and screaming. The baby was taken into temporary custody by the Department of Child Services.
The hotel room had considerable damage, including "being covered with a large amount of blood in virtually every room," sheriff's officials say.
The woman was taken the Flagstaff Medical Center for her injuries. There's no word on her condition.
After being arrested, Scroggins claimed to have been hurt in the fight and was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center. But he was released a short time later and booked into the Yavapai County Jail.
Scroggins faces charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal damage.