CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler man is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting another man in a truck in a Chandler neighborhood over the weekend.
Police say witness statements and information from the victim led them to Jerry Montano Valdez. Officers arrested him in Mesa Monday afternoon.
The arrest goes back to a shooting that happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, in a neighborhood northwest of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. Police say witnesses reported hearing “numerous gunshots and a car accident in the alley.”
According to public court documents, Valdez, 42, and the victim had met before and were acquainted. Police say the victim told them Valdez had asked for a ride to his aunt’s house to get some money. The victim said Valdez directed him into the alley and then got out of the truck and walked around to the driver’s side.
“This is what you get when you talk to the police,” Valdez told the victim, according to court documents. “If you don’t die now we will get you later.”
Police believe Valdez fired several shots into the truck and then ran away. The victim survived and has since undergone two surgeries. Police say he is in stable condition but “feared that upon discharge from the hospital he would be killed by the defendant or others for something he had not done,” police wrote in the probable cause for arrest statement.
In the course of the shooting investigation, police learned that the gun Valdez allegedly used had been stolen the day before the shooting. The victim in that case identified Valdez as the perpetrator.
Police say Valdez denied his involvement in the shooting and "advised he wanted to exercise his 5th Amendment rights."
In addition to the attempted first-degree murder charge, Valdez also was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, weapons charges, and criminal damage.