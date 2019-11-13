PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a man they say attacked customers in an IHOP with a coffeepot, threw things around the restaurant and walked off with some customers' belongings.
Joe Meza, 47, faces charges of aggravated assault, theft and disorderly conduct.
On Sept. 29, officers responded to a call about a fight at the IHOP near 51st Avenue and I-10. Callers had reported that a man was hitting a customer and throwing things around the dining room.
When officers arrived, they found Meza running through the parking lot, and took him into custody.
Police say video surveillance in the restaurant showed Meza getting up from his table, walking over to two women in a booth, and then hitting one of them repeatedly with a coffeepot filled with hot coffee.
"The defendant struck the victim 5 or 6 times over the head, causing her to nearly fall to the ground while the first victim attempts to get away," according to the police report.
Police say the video then shows Meza throwing plates, mugs and even a podium at the first woman.
"The defendant is seen walking around the restaurant, scuffling through customers' property," and taking a purse, credit cards cell phone and passport from customers, according to the police report.
Police say the video shows Meza continuing to rifle through the belongings of some of the customers, and was allegedly found to have taken a purse and a Mexican passport out of the restaurant.
According to the police report, Meza, a transient, is mentally disturbed. The report also states that he has previous arrests for aggravated assault, burglary, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.