PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after assaulting an officer and attacking a K-9 with a motorcycle helmet, court documents say.
Police say officers first came into contact with 53-year-old Michael Jerome Mohs on Oct. 11 while responding to a call about domestic violence at an apartment in the area of Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.
According to court documents, Mohs' wife said she got into an argument with her husband after drinking. Police said she told them that she locked Mohs out after he left, but he kicked the door in a short time later.
Court documents say that Mohs came back, motorcycle helmet in hand, while the officer was talking to the wife. When Mohs attempted to leave the scene again, court documents say another officer tried to stop him.
After Mohs ignored orders to stop, an officer grabbed him by the shoulder, police said. Mohs reacted by yelling obscenities as he held his helmet as if he were going to use it as a weapon, according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said the officer deployed his K-9, Ringo, and Mohs used the helmet to hit Ringo twice in the head.
The police report says Mohs then pushed the original responding officer.
Investigators said Mohs resisted arrest and tried to his Ringo a third time.
Mohs was eventually arrested and booked on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and harm to a work/service animal.