PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of assaulting a nine-year-old boy during a disagreement outside the man's ice cream truck.
This happened on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at an apartment complex near 19th and Peoria avenues.
Ruben Ruiz, 50, faces one count of aggravated assault on a minor.
Police say Ruiz got into a verbal argument with the boy, who was outside his ice cream truck.
The police report states that Ruiz told officers that he "had pushed the juvenile."
But the young victim said it went further. The boy told police he was "choked, pushed and kicked once on his back" by Ruiz, according to the police report.
Another 11-year-old boy in the area also told police that Ruiz had choked the victim, pushed him and kicked him.
But the police report states that the boy only "had slight red marks on his neck area" and "no kick marks were observed."
The parents of the boy told police they wanted to prosecute, and Ruiz was arrested at the scene.
Ruiz was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. He was released on his own recognizance, and is due to appear in court September 18.