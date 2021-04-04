PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The man facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in 2019 is in an intensive care unit after getting into a fight with another inmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
The altercation involving Josh Gonzalez happened on Saturday, March 27, Sgt. Calbert Gillett told Arizona's Family Sunday. Gillett did not provide any details, saying only that Gonzalez is still in the ICU and MCSO jail crimes detectives are investigating.
Police arrested Gonzalez in April 2019, just days after the deadly shooting. They say he shot and killed Summer Brown in front of her own home in a fit of road rage. Investigators said at the time that Gonzalez, who was 20 at the time, followed the family to their Phoenix home because they cut him off while driving. Summer's father was wounded in the shooting. Her mother and 12-year-old sister were in the car, as well, but they were not injured.
According to police, a community tip led detectives to the truck Gonzalez was driving, which they later confirmed belonged to Gonzalez.
Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.