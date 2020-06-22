MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A man and his two sons escaped a burning mobile home that was parked in front of a Mesa house early Monday morning. It happened in the neighborhood northeast of Ellsworth Road and University Drive before the sun came up.
According to Shawn Gilleland of the Rural/Metro Fire Department, the fire started in the mobile home and extended to the house. He said a man and his sons, ages 21 and 12, got out. The father suffered burns to the bottoms of both feet. He was taken to Maricopa Medical Center.
The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, it does not appear to be suspicious.
This is not the first time firefighters were called out to that Mesa home. There was a fire there less than a year ago, on Dec. 11, 2019. That fire gutted the house, which is why the man and his sons were living in the mobile home.