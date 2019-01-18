PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have released the names of the man and an 8-year-old girl who were killed Friday after a semi crashed into the truck carrying the family of four in west Phoenix.
According Phoenix police, 25-year-old Roberto Manriquez Jr. and 8-year-old Alexandria Mendez were both killed after a semi-truck collided with their vehicle
A 28-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were also ejected and injured, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. At last check, they reportedly were in critical condition. But on Saturday, police said that both victims are expected to survive.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 71st Avenue and W. Buckeye Road.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the semi was westbound on Buckeye Road when it veered into oncoming traffic.
Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash and are trying to determine if some kind of distraction might have been.
"It involves the laws of physics, and it’s actually a reconstruction of what conspired," said Tommy Thompson with Phoenix Police Department. "That also includes examining the vehicles, finding out what happened..."
The semi truck also caught fire.
Police say a second pickup truck was involved, as well, but nobody in that vehicle was hurt.
"67th Avenue to 71st Avenue is closed on Buckeye and probably will be until well into the night," said Thompson. "There’s a lot of damage in these vehicles, and our investigators need to sift through that and find out what happened best they can."
The 50-year-old semi-truck driver was evaluated on scene. Police do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash,
The driver told officers that a mechanical failure caused his vehicle to turn into oncoming traffic.
The crash is under investigation.
(3) comments
Had to be a pos republs#@t making his own assumptions
Azbest(?) - Thank you for elevating the conversation. Your input is invaluable and so thought provoking...
From my experience if a semi "radically veers" into oncoming traffic it's one of two things either the truck had a steer tire blow out or the driver had a medical emergency and also the only way a person gets "ejected" out of their vehicle is if they are not properly/legally seat belted in.
