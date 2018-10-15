(3TV/CBS 5) − Milk does a body good but more Americans are moving away from cows milk to milk alternatives.
However, experts say we need to be careful because not all milk is the same.
According to research from Scripps Medical, cow's milk is considered the nutritional gold standard.
[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
It's high in quality protein and provides a good mix of tons of vitamins and minerals.
A spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says non-dairy beverages don't pack the same nutritional punch as cow's milk.
So what's the next best thing?
Soy milk!
Studies show an 8 ounce serving of soy milk contains 7 to 12 grams of protein which is the highest among all the alternate milk options.
You'll want to be sure it's fortified with calcium and vitamins D and B12.
Almond milk is a good source of healthy fats and vitamins E and A.
It's also lower in calories but it has fewer nutrients.
Rice milk is rich in carbohydrates and has more calories; up to 140 calories per cup.
Rice milk is also low in protein.
Unsweetened coconut milk has fewer calories than cow's milk and isn't as nutrious.
We talked to a local culinary nutrition specials who says you need to look at why you're drinking milk in the first place.
She said this should be determined before you can choose the one that's right for you.
Her name is Monique Hoffman and she said if you choose low fat cow's milk you're probably getting more sugar than you realize because sugar is what makes it taste good.
She said milk is fortified with vitamin D because we need that to actually absorb the calcium, so if you drink alternatives be sure you're getting the D to make it beneficial.
She happens to drink soy because of allergies but, again, says it's important to know why you're choosing what you choose and suggests meeting with a dietitian or nutritionist to help guide you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.