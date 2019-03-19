PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Holy Cannoli! The folks behind the beloved Sicilian Butcher are about to unveil a sweet new addition.
Wednesday, March 20 marks the grand opening of "The Sicilian Baker," located right next door to the existing Sicilian Butcher on the northwest corner of Tatum and Greenway in north Phoenix.
The Sicilian Baker Cannoli Bar & Market features an Italian-inspired "pasticceria" with a made-to-order cannoli bar and an assortment of house-baked specialties.
The new concept, developed by the Maggiore Group, also features an exhibition kitchen with a pastry station, which allows guests to watch pastry artisans in action - from kneading dough to assembling cannoli.
The market itself offers a full-service counter with fresh pasta made daily, sauces, housemade sausages and rotating meats and cheeses delivered from around the world.
“With our passion for creating and offering high-quality food, beverage and ambiance that is accessible for everyone, The Sicilian Baker Cannoli Bar and Market is a place where you can eat, drink and shop,” said Joey Maggiore, co-founder and executive chef of The Maggiore Group. “We’re bringing Sicily right here to Phoenix where our guests can enjoy quality products and the sweet life - la dolce vita!”
But the centerpiece of the business is the custom cannoli bar.
Flavors include Nutella, amaretti cookie crumbs, candied almonds, malted milk balls, luxardo cherries, preserved fruits, Torrone nougat candy and chocolate shavings.
And how does a foot-long cannoli sound?
Additional baked goods and sweet and savory creations will be offered. Those dishes include arancini (fried rice balls), pizzettes (mini pizzas) traditional Sicilian sponge cakes, muffuletta sandwiches and a variety of Sicilian cookies.
Beverages include cappuccinos, lattes, cold brews and Italian sparkling sodas.
This will be the first of three planned Sicilian Baker Cannoli Bar & Market locations for the Phoenix metro area. The second one will eventually open next to The Sicilian Butcher in Chandler, and the third is planned for the west Valley.
The Maggiore Group is a family-owned restaurant group based in Scottsdale. The group owns and operates Tomaso's Italian Restaurant, Tommy V’s Urban Kitchen, Tomaso's When in Rome, Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, and The Sicilian Baker, as well as more than 10 restaurant locations in Phoenix and San Diego.
Doors at the new Sicilian Baker open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20. The Sicilian Baker will offer a free classic-sized cannoli to the first 100 guests who say “Holy Cannoli” at the counter. Plus,the bakery will give out free mini cannolis all day or until sold out.
The Sicilian Baker
15530 N.Tatum Blvd. #140
Phoenix
More details are available on Facebook.
