SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 12-year-old girl from the Valley finally got her wish granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Audrey Murphy's dream of becoming a fashion model came to life after the organization had a photoshoot for her on Saturday.
"So good to see Audrey get a lot of pampering, attention, outside of a medical situation," said Matt Murphy, Audrey's dad.
Audrey has a rare nervous system disorder. Her mom Lisa Murphy said when Audrey was a baby, she had a stroke. At 1 year old, she had brain surgery that saved her life. But Audrey still has uncontrolled seizures every day.
Last February, Make-A-Wish Arizona granted Audrey her wish. She was set to have a photoshoot at Vogue in New York City, then the pandemic hit. A year later, Make-A-Wish and the company BuzzRx brought the Vogue fashion shoot to Audrey at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.
"I can't tell you how many times since last year, when she wanted her wish, that she has been practicing walking down our hallway, posing and strutting, just everything," said Lisa Murphy. "To see it finally happen, it is really a dream come true."