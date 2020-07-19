PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the surge in cases in Arizona, many cities have been recommending and requiring face masks to be worn while out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Retailers have also been requiring face masks when visiting their stores for the same reason.

It took a while for stores to catch up with the demand but now you can finally buy face masks in stores without worrying about them disappearing off the shelves.

Stores are selling all kinds of masks now - paper, cute designs, generic, and more.

CVS and Target join other major retailers in requiring masks in US stores CVS and Target will require customers to wear masks in their stores across the United States as the retail industry moves to enforce mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are some major retailers around the state that are selling face masks:

This is just a small list of all the places that are selling face masks to the general Arizona public. Not a complete list.

It's official: The CDC wants you to wear a mask The science shows face masks work both to protect the wearer and to protect others from coronavirus, and everyone needs to wear one when around other people in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Many stores have limits of the amounts of masks you can buy while some don't. Just make sure you check any signage when in store.

Free face masks are being made available to seniors 65 years of age and older and those who are medically vulnerable by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement in a press conference Thursday to encourage more people across the state to wear masks. The free masks come from Hanes, who has partnered with AZDHS.