PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some packages and presents were ordered last week, others last month. The U.S. Postal Service has been overwhelmed by a record amount of mail, with many items unable to make it by Christmas.
Jessica Lentz is a Phoenix mom still waiting for the presents she ordered for her husband and three boys.
"I ordered most of my presents the weekend of Thanksgiving," said Lentz. "We're a month later, and it's still not here, and I have no idea when it's going to be here, so it's very frustrating."
A number of other families also expressed disappointment that their deliveries won't arrive in time for Christmas, with reports of packages still stacked inside postal facilities and on trucks. There are a number of factors contributing to the delays in mail delivery.
More people have been shopping online during the current health pandemic - leading to an unprecedented number of mailed packages.
Covid-19 has forced thousands of postal workers into quarantine after testing positive or close exposure to someone with the Coronavirus.
There have been a number of cost-cutting programs the Postmaster General put in place this summer.
FedEx, Amazon, and UPS have also pushed some of their deliveries onto the U.S. Postal service, adding to the backlog.
Rod Spurgeon, with the U.S. Postal Service, sent this statement:
The U.S. Postal Service, similar to the broader shipping sector, continues to face near-term pressure on service performance across categories as it manages through a historic record of holiday volume this season. This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail.
Cecilia Valenzuela of Glendale knows there's nothing she can do now but hopes her grandaughter's gift arrives before New years.
"I totally understand," said Valenzuela. "We're in a pandemic, I totally understand. They have people off because of Covid, and they're overwhelmed because they are getting so many packages; it's just very frustrating."
"I trust that eventually they'll get it, with any luck Saturday, maybe sometime next week," said Valenzuela.
Postal workers in some areas are working 80 hours a week, and some haven't had a day off since Thanksgiving.