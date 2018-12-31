PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The ground shook in northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck 15 miles east of Seligman, just after 1:30 p.m.
Do you live in the area and didn’t feel it? Well, you’re not alone. The USGS community intensity map only showed “weak” shaking. Most of the responses were in the Ash Fork area.
RELATED: 4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southwest of Yuma in November
