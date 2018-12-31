Seligman earthquake
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The ground shook in northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck 15 miles east of Seligman, just after 1:30 p.m.

Do you live in the area and didn’t feel it? Well, you’re not alone. The USGS community intensity map only showed “weak” shaking. Most of the responses were in the Ash Fork area.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

