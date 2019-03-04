GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Several people protested outside of a Gilbert High School on Monday morning after students say they were asked to leave campus for wearing "Make America Great Again" attire.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Perry HS students say they were 'disrespected' for wearing MAGA gear on 'USA Day']
A dozen people protested outside of Perry High School Monday morning just as students were coming in to start their school day.
[RELATED: Perry High School principal insists students not targeted over Pro-Trump views]
The protesters were seen wearing and raising flags supporting President Donald Trump.
The protest occurred just days after several Perry High School students said they attended the school's "USA spirit day" wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel and carrying a Trump flag.
Students said they were asked to remove their merchandise and get off campus.
The students added that it was because of what they were wearing and say they were being punished for their political views.
[RELATED: Controversial and political firestorm ignites after students wear 'Pro-Trump' gear to school]
Perry High School Principal Dan Serrano sent an email to parents over the weekend.
In the email, Serrano said a group of students caused a disruption at lunch and then stirred up another scene after school.
Principal Serrano said that only one student is actually facing disciplinary action and that it had nothing to do with politics.
The one student will be told of their punishment later on Monday and if they will actually be suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.