GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team faces off Friday against the UConn Huskies in their first-ever Final Four game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. It's an exciting moment for the entire program, but it's especially exciting for the newest member of the team: 17 year-old Chandler native Madison Conner.
This time last year, she was dominating high school hoops as a Perry Puma. Now, she's making history with the Wildcats. For Madison, she still can't believe she's playing college basketball.
"It's crazy, it's awesome, because you know, I shouldn't even be here," says Conner. "Like this is a great opportunity to be here in the first place. So to make this run with this team and be a part of this, it's awesome."
Madison graduated high school early so she could be a part of something special. But did she think it'd be this special? Not quite. "It was kind of like, dang, I'm really in the Final Four," says Conner. "Who would have thought that I'd be here right now? Like that is insane. So for sure, while we were cutting down the net in the locker room celebrating I was like what the heck?"
Again, Madison's only 17. So she's not the biggest contributor to this experienced Wildcats team. But she's there for a reason, and her high school coach Andrew Curtis says that reason is an unmatched work ethic. "She literally is the first one in and the last one out, that's not a cliché; she is that type of player," says Curtis. "In the Final Four, you're reaping the benefits of that."
And no matter what happens from here on out in San Antonio, the future is bright for both Madison and the Wildcats. "We'll be back here again for sure. So this isn't the only time we'll be here," says Conner. "But the recruiting will definitely skyrocket, and everyone will have Arizona on their list."
"I think she's going to be an all-time great down there. I really do." says Curtis. "I think she has the willingness to learn and grow. Even if she makes a mistake or needs improvement in an area, she just attacks it and gets better."
And if for some reason Madison ever needs a boost, she knows her Valley hoops family is just a phone call away.
"I still talk to my teammates, my coaches honestly like on a daily basis," says Conner. "So yeah, for sure I feel the support."