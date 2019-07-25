PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The popular department store, Macy’s, is set to open its first discounted in-store retailer in the Phoenix area on Aug. 10.
The grand opening of Macy’s Backstage at the Superstition Springs Center inside of Macy’s will be at 9 a.m. totaling over 200 Backstage stores nationwide.
The goal is to allow consumers to purchase Macy’s Backstage discounted merchandise for 20 to 80% off not often found in the full-line Macy’s.
Backstage will be located on the third floor, then travel down the escalator inside the store to the traditional Macy’s.
The grand opening will feature giveaways for the first 100 customers. One will receive a $200 shopping spree.
Shoppers will be able to use their Macy’s credit card to earn Star Rewards at Backstage locations.
For store hours and additional information, please visit macysbackstage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.