PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lyft drivers in Phoenix are getting a new resource on Tuesday that is designed to make their job a little easier. Lyft is opening the transportation network’s first Driver Center in the country, which will offer drivers vehicle services and driver support.
The 20,000 foot facility will provide services like oil changes, tire rotation, replacement services for batteries, brake pads and wiper blades. The company says the center will also act as a "home base" for the Phoenix drivers with a lounge area, coffee, refreshments, and access to Lyft Community Associates representatives. Beginning in December, the Driver Center will also offer collision and repair services.
The Lyft Driver center is located at 2555 East University Drive in Phoenix.
For more information about the driving center, you can visit their website.