PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Planning to vote in the upcoming Phoenix mayoral runoff election but don't have a reliable transportation? Lyft has got you covered.
The ride share company announced Monday that they are offering discount rides for people who want to vote in the runoff election on March 12.
Lyft is offering 50 percent off of one ride, up to $10 to polling places in the Phoenix area.
For voters need to add "VOTEPHX19" on their mobile app to get the discounted rate.
"At Lyft, we believe that every voice is important and we want to make sure our Phoenix community is heard during this mayoral election," said Drena Kusari, General Manager for Lyft's Southwest region.
So they are encouraging illegals to vote.
