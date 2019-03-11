PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is partnering with Lyft to offer riders an incentive to not drink and drive on St. Patrick’s Day.
Between now and St. Patrick’s Day, this Sunday, March 17, first-time users who download the Lyft app can get $5 off their first four rides by entering the promotional code “BELUCKY.”
Those who already have the Lyft app can enter the code “BELUCKY19” to receive 20 percent off two rides allowing them to get to and from the festivities safely.
"This offer should be embraced by people as a way to enjoy St. Patrick's Day without posing a risk to themselves or others on our roads and highways," Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said in a press release. "If you plan on celebrating this holiday at your favorite pub, don't rely on the luck of the Irish to get you home safely. Use Lyft or another safe ride home instead."
While only about 1,500 people used the discounted ride code from the Lyft campaign around St. Patrick’s Day in 2017, around 14,000 took advantage of the campaign in 2018.
"We encourage anyone, a new or existing user, to please download the app and put the discounts codes in now,” Lyft Southwest Region general manager Drena Kusari said in a statement. “This way when you're ready to end your celebrations, it's even easier to schedule your responsible ride home."
