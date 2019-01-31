TEMPE (3TV/CBS) - A group of Lyft drivers have organized a memorial ride in honor of Kristina Howato, a pregnant Lyft driver who was killed earlier this week.
[RELATED: Suspect accused in stabbing death of pregnant Lyft driver arrives at MCSO jail]
It's scheduled to start Thursday at Tempe Marketplace at 6:30 p.m. and end 7 miles away at the Lyft Hub located near 40th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix.
Teresa Avendano is one of the organizers. She has been driving for Lyft for more than 1 1/2 and felt moved to put together the procession in Howato's honor.
[RELATED: Arrest made after deadly stabbing involving pregnant woman in Tempe]
She said she had met Howato through the Lyft driver community.
The event was posted on closed Facebook group rideshare pages. Avendano said approximately 150 drivers RSVP'd.
The tentative route starts at the Tempe Marketplace McClintock Drive exit, heads south on McClintock Drive, west on 8th Street past the apartments where Howato was killed, west on Broadway Road, south on 48th Street, and West on Cotton Center Boulevard.
[APP USERS: Click here for route map]
[READ MORE: PD: Passenger stabs, kills pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe]
Avendano said Lyft drivers will drive with their hazards on in a slow procession. The memorial is expected to end outside the Lyft Hub with candles and a makeshift memorial.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Howato.
View this post on Instagram
Right now, @lyftphx drivers are gathering at Tempe Marketplace and plan to drive in a line past the apartments where fellow Lyft driver Kristina Howato was attacked. The suspect? Her sole passenger. Howato and her unborn baby were stabbed to death Sunday. Howato was 7 months pregnant. Lyft/Uber drivers put black bands around their amps and roses on their dashboards to honor her. Their message? She’s more than a Lyft driver. She’s a person. @arizonasfamily arizonasfamily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.