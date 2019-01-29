PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you call a Lyft driver on the app, the driver’s picture pops up. That driver had to go through a criminal background check to work with Lyft.
But as a rider, there is no requirement to upload a picture to the app, and they don’t have to go through any background checks.
In essence, a Lyft driver has no idea whom they’re picking up and if they could be dangerous.
“You’re literally putting your life on the line," Letty Ronquillo said. "You really are. And that’s a scary thought.”
Ronquillo has been driving for Lyft in the Valley for the past 10 months.
“What’s your biggest concern when you’re driving around at night like this?” I asked her.
“Getting murdered...yeah,” she said.
But she said it's the unknown that is terrifying.
“They always have a picture of you, so they know who they know who they’re looking for, but we don’t. We have no clue who we’re looking for,” she said.
This past Sunday, a pregnant Lyft driver picked up a 20-year-old around 1 a.m. in Tempe. That rider is now suspected of stabbing that woman to death. Her unborn baby died, as well.
[READ MORE: PD: Passenger stabs, kills pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe]
“If she would have had some form of protection, it could have been a different story,” Ronquillo said.
Lyft would not comment on if they will change any procedures after this, and only told us they have a strict no-weapons policy for both passengers and drivers. The company also said that in an emergency, drivers should call 911 through their Lyft app.
“What good is that going to do when you’re bleeding to death or being strangled?” Ronquillo said. “If I had the option I would definitely carry my gun that I do own...a knife.”
Ronquillo hopes the company makes some changes, and said she'll be making changes. too. She said she will no longer be giving rides after dark.
“Even though the money does help a little to make ends meet and all that, but I don’t know if it’s worth anybody’s life at all," she said. "It’s not worth mine."
(2) comments
Lyft and Uber might as well be the same company. Profits first, passengers third, drivers ninth, safety never. Ask any driver how often their phone demands attention from the Lyft or Uber apps while they are driving (the vehicle is moving). In some places it is now illegal to handle a phone while driving. So....
Lyft or Yellow Cab, you are picking up strangers and there is nothing the company can do to make sure they are not criminals.
