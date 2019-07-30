PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 71-year-old Lyft driver was shot and killed over the weekend, ending his life and cutting short a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love.
Harold Treadwell was found dead just after midnight on Sunday, July 28, the day of his 52nd wedding anniversary. Arizona’s Family spoke to his wife, who is begging for answers on who did this to the love of her life.
“He was my best friend forever. My soul mate, for sure. He was just the best person ever,” said Frances Treadwell, Harold’s wife. “He was a good man. I miss him so much.”
Frances said she spoke to her husband only minutes before he was shot to death.
“He liked to work nights. He called me at 12:28 a.m. and he said, ‘Happy anniversary,’ and we said we loved each other. And he said he was on 32nd [Street] and Baseline [Road] and [that] he was going to start making his way up here,” Frances said.
Frances said Harold loved driving people around, and that it was a good way for him to save up extra cash for their trips to the Grand Canyon.
“He’s retired and liked to talk to people. He met a lot of good [people for the] majority. Some were drunk, but that’s the nighttime crowd on the weekend. But he was good with them,” said Frances, who doesn’t know why someone shot her husband.
Harold didn’t have a passenger in his car at the time of the shooting.
“There’s just not much to go on. Who did this and why? It’s just so senseless that this happened to a stranger. I mean, he would never aggravate anybody. He wasn’t a road-rage driver or anything. He was like Santa Claus,” Frances said.
Right now, Frances is hoping that someone will come forward with information, and she is praying that no one else becomes a victim of her husband’s killer.
“You took my life away! My best friend. My soul mate. My forever person. And they need to be punished by the law. And if you choose to live with this the rest of your life, shame on you,” Frances said.
On Tuesday, Lyft released the following statement about Harold’s death:
We are deeply saddened and shocked by this loss. Our sympathies go out to the loved ones of Harold Treadwell and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are actively assisting law enforcement and will continue helping in any way we can.
Someone who kills for joy and needs killin did it. [scared]
I am sad for this good person's death. Just a good man trying to make some money. I hope the authorities bring in the shooter. The wheels grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine.
