PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As police search for the gunman who killed a Lyft driver in late July, the victim's wife is having a hard time getting his belongings back.
Harold Treadwell was driving near 32nd Street and Baseline on July 28 when someone shot him. Only five minutes prior, he called his wife to tell her he was on his way home. It was the morning of their 52nd wedding anniversary.
"He was a good, good man. A good son, husband, father, grandfather. We had 52 good years together. It should have been more, but it wasn't," said Frances Treadwell, his widow.
For Frances, the grief process has been unbearable.
"Extremely lonely, far worse than I ever anticipated. It's still not sinking in," she said. "I'm going to have to learn to live with it. I won't accept it probably ever, but I'll learn to live with it."
So far, detectives tell her they don't have any leads in the case.
"It's hard because you call and they say, 'Nothing.' There were four cameras: two didn't have film, two were facing the wrong way. No bullets. No witnesses have come forward," Frances said. "The detective promised me he'll never quit working on this case."
However, it's not just closure she needs. She wants his personal items that were in his car. She said they're simple things, like flashlights, an umbrella, an extra pair of shoes and a little baggy of mints.
"Like his cellphone carrier that hooked to the dash, his handicap placard, his lunchbox--he always carried diet Snapple iced tea," Frances recalled with a smile. "It's stuff that anybody else wouldn't ever want. Why would they want that? And I'm not sure what I'll do with it, but I want it back. I just feel like I need to get that back."
The car Harold was driving belongs to Lyft, and she was told it's back in their possession. However, when she asked them about his items, they were not able to immediately locate them. She said her son also went to the Lyft office in Phoenix, but they were not able to assist him.
Lyft told Arizona's Family they are working with law enforcement to locate the items.
Frances said the detective on the case told her that they only have his cellphone and wallet as part of their investigation.
"Little pieces of his life," she said. "I don't think anyone would want these items, but I sure would like to have them."
Frances said she also suggested to Lyft that they create a warning on their app to alert drivers if they're heading to an unsafe area, hoping to save another ride-share driver.
"Have a warning, place it on your app. Say, 'Warning, this is an area of caution,' and then they can decline it and they don't have to go there," Frances said. "I want to warn other drivers. Be cautious, be safe, tell your family that you love them because when you walk out that door, they don't know if you're coming back."
Frances added that her friends, neighbors and total strangers have been an incredible support system through this tragedy.
Lyft released a statement:
"We remain deeply saddened and shocked by this loss. Our sympathies go out to the loved ones of Harold Treadwell and all those impacted by this tragedy. Lyft has reached out to the Treadwell family to offer our support and will continue to assist law enforcement in any way we can." - Lyft Spokesperson
