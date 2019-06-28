SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luxury home under construction went up in flames Friday in the DC Ranch area of north Scottsdale.
The flames started around 4:30 p.m. at a home site in the Silverleaf community.
[PHOTOS: Flames consume home under construction in Scottsdale's DC Ranch]
Our chopper flew above the scene, showing us images of just how quickly the fire spread through the partially-built structure.
The flames were intense and quickly consumed the entire home site. Huge clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.
Officials from the Scottsdale Fire Department say no one was injured.
It's still unclear what started the fire.
(2) comments
What a fantastically luxurious fire
Nice to see the FD boys get some real world water squirting practice...
