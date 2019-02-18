TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- Legendary University of Arizona Athletics basketball coach has a minor stroke over the weekend, according to Banner UMC.
“He is expected to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitation therapy after his discharge from the hospital,” said David Labiner, MD, chairman of the UA Department of Neurology.
The family has asked for privacy at this time and the hospital said no further information will be released.
Olson finished with a 589-187 record after 24 seasons as the Wildcats’ head coach. Under Olson, the Wildcats won the national championship in 1997 and 11 Pac-12 titles. The team appeared in 23 straight NCAA Tournaments and made four appearances in the Final Four.
Olson, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002, was named Pac-10 Coach of the Year seven times.
