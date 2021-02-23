LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Luke Air Force Base is providing bottled water to people who live or work near the base after receiving drinking water sample results.
According to a press release from Luke Air Force Base, Air Force Civil Engineer and Valley Utilities Water Company recently did a sampling of drinking water on base and found the presence of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) "at levels above the Environmental Protection Agency's lifetime health advisory for drinking water."
The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and Valley Utilities Water Company, recently completed sampling of distribution points that provide water to homeowners and businesses just east of Luke Air Force Base to determine the level of dissolved PFOS/PFOA compounds in drinking water. After receiving results from the laboratory, bottled water will begin to be distributed to residents on Feb. 23.
The AFCEC is planning to install a filtration system that will address the PFOS/PFOA levels in water. The system should be up and running in April.
Affected residents and businesses should already have been notified and may receive bottled water with a photo ID and copy of water bill or letter received from Feb. 23 to March 22 at:
The sampling was done as part of the Air Force's investigation to assess potential impact to drinking water from PFOS/PFOA. The compounds were used in many industrial and consumer products, and in aqueous film-forming foam used by commercial industries and the armed services to extinguish fuel fires. For questions regarding water distribution, residents should contact the hotline at 1-844-610-8899.