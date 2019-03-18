UNION COUNTY, OH (3TV/CBS 5/AP)-- Authorities say a Luke Air Force Base Lieutenant Colonel died when a small plane he was in crashed into a farm field in Union County, Ohio Sunday evening.
Chief Deputy Tom Morgan of the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that the plane skidded across a road and hit a utility pole and lines after crashing. That caused a power outage in the village of Plain City, located northwest of Columbus, Ohio.
Morgan said that one person died at the scene. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Matthew A. Hayden of Phoenix.
Luke Air Force Base told Arizona's Family that Hayden was a Lieutenant Colonel who flew F-35s. He was stationed at Luke and retired in 2018.
Morgan added it was snowing and overcast at the time of the crash. The plane was identified as a Cessna 421 twin engine. He said it was “totally destroyed.”
Sheriff officials said on Monday that the plane left Dayton International Airport early Sunday morning and was heading to the Delaware Municipal Airport in Delaware, Ohio.
The cause of the crash is unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
May you RIP brother.
