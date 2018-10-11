PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Luke Air Force Base is inspecting its F-35 fighter jets after the Pentagon ordered all F-35 aircraft be temporarily grounded Wednesday night.
It follows an F-35 crash last month in South Carolina.
A faulty engine fuel tube is suspected to have caused the crash, and all F-35s are being inspected to ensure they don’t have the malfunctioning tube.
Pentagon officials say aircraft with good fuel tubes will be returned to flight status, and aircraft with the faulty tube will have the part replaced.
Inspections are expected to last up to two days, though a Luke Air Force Base spokesperson says they've already inspected two of its 75 F-35s.
"The primary goal following any mishap is the prevention of future incidents," said Joint Program Office Public Affairs Director Joe Dellavedova. "We will take every measure to ensure safe operations while we deliver, sustain and modernize the F-35 for the warfighter and our defense partners."
